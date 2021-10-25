Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh celebrated their first wedding anniversary in the most romantic and fairytale way and we are drooling over their perfect pictures on Instagram. The couple celebrated the anniversary on a boat amid the lake and it’s dreamy beyond our expectations. Take a look at their pictures below.

Over this past year, the duo has time and again given us couple goals with their pictures, videos and mushy comments on each other’s posts on social media.

Sharing the dreamy pictures with husband Rohanpreet Singh on Instagram, Neha Kakkar captioned it, “And Thats how Our 1st Anniversary Celebration looked like!! Surreal right? Thanks to each and everyone who made sure to make us feel special. Your blessings, posts, stories, your text messages, calls and all the love made us really happy..”

What a dreamy view and pictures of Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh. What better way to celebrate their anniversary than this, isn’t it?

Reacting to their pictures, Neha’s elder sister Sonu Kakkar commented, “How beautiful my cuties♥️🤗”. Her brother and singer Tony Kakkar commented, “Nazar na lage kisi ki. The most beautiful couple ever ♥️♥️”. Singer Vishal Dadlani also commented on their pictures and wrote, “Happy Anniversary @nehakakkar @rohanpreetsingh. May love surround you both, always!” Actress Urvashi Rautela commented, “Congratulations my love 😍 😍.”

Fans have also flooded the comments sections with so much love and hearts on the couple’s pictures.

Now, we will keep dreaming about these pictures of Rohan and Neha till next year.

What are your thoughts on Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh’s first wedding anniversary celebrations at a boat on a lake? Tell us in the comments below.

