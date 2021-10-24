Sunny Leone, who is a successful actress and a performer, has now tried her hands at stand-up comedy with comedian Sapan Verma on the Amazon show One Mic Stand season 2. In the show, the former adult star talked about her past. She went ahead and opened up about the time she was dating comedian Russell Peters. She also claimed it was the worst thing ever.

For those who don’t know, in the comedy show celebs from different genres get trained from professional stand-up comedians and later perform a live show in front of an audience. After the success of season 1, the new season has celebs like Karan Johar, Raftaar, Faye D’souza and Chetan Bhagat.

In the episode of One Mic Stand season 2, talking to host Sapan Verma and her coach Neeti Palta, Sunny Leone spoke about her past relationship when she dated Russell Peters. She says, “I dated a comedian but it was like, for a hot second. It wasn’t for a very long time. We messed it up. I mean, we were friends for years, why the hell would we start dating? It was the worst thing ever that we could have ever done and I am still mad to this day, because we would still be such good friends.”

After her revelation, Neeti Palta asks Sunny Leone if she is in any of Russell Peters’ jokes, to which the Jism 2 actress responds, “I have heard that I am in a couple of his jokes.”

Back in 2013, Russell opened up about his relationship with Sunny and called her a ‘real sweetheart’, the comedian told Hindustan Times, “Yes, we did date each other. It was five-and-a-half years ago. It was a wonderful time. She’s a real sweetheart, you know.”

After attempting stand-up comedy for the first time in One Mic Stand Season 2, Sunny Leone said, “I have loved stand-up comedy, and I have watched several shows here and abroad as well. Seeing a comedian perform on stage looks so simple and natural. The reality of how difficult it is to actually connect with audiences and make them crack on every joke is something I have learnt very closely now.”

Currently, the actress is married to Daniel Weber, with whom she got married in 2011. They are parents to twins Noah and Asher, as well as daughter Nisha Kaur Weber.

