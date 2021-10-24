On October 2, Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and several others were detained by the Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB) during a raid abode a cruise ship off the Mumbai course. Since then, the young adults have been in custody (first NCB and then judicial) and have been pleading for bail to no avail. But now, we have come across some new details about the case.

Advertisement

NDPS judge VV Patil recently spoke up about the case and both the individuals being in possession of the contrabands. Read on to know all he had to say.

Advertisement

As reported by ETimes, NDPS judge VV Patil discarded his counsel’s submission of there being no dr*g possession by Aryan Khan and thus no case against him. He said, “Though no contraband is found in possession of accused no 1 (Khan), six grams of charas was found in possession of accused no 2 (Arbaaz Merchant) of which (Khan) was having knowledge, and thus it can be said it was in conscious possession of both accused.”

The report also stated that the record shows Aryan Khan and Arbaaz Merchant, “admittedly friends since long,” travelled together and were “apprehended together at the international cruise terminal.” It also stated that “in their statements, both disclosed they were possessing said substance for their consumption and enjoyment.” As per the report, Shah Rukh Khan’s son has pleaded the case against him is false.

Talking about the ongoing case, Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and the others were detained by the NCB on October 2 before being taken into custody on October 3. During the raid, the NCB officials claimed to have seized and recovered 13gm of cocaine, 21gm of charas, 22 pills of MDMA and 5gm of mephedrone and more than Rs 1.3 lakh cash from the cruise.

For more news and update from the entertainment world, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Akshay Kumar Is On The Receiving End Of A Prank Orchestrated By Katrina Kaif & Says “Pranksters Like You Clearly Want Trouble”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube