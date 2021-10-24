There has been yet another twist coming in Aryan Khan’s case. Reportedly, a witness of the anti-drugs agency Narcotics Control Bureau has now spoken against the agency itself and happens to be a personal bodyguard of KP Gosavi whose picture with Aryan was going crazy viral on the internet. The report claims that they’re falsely framing Shah Rukh Khan but NCB’s Sameer Wankhede has denied the allegations.

As per a report in India Today, NCB’s Wankhede has denied any wrongdoing and said that “We will give a fitting reply.”

As per NDTV’s reports, the released signed affidavit is by Prabhakar Sail who happens to be KP Gosavi’s personal bodyguard claims that he heard a deal worth Rs 18 crores. However the same source close to NCB has called the claims ‘baseless’ and questioned if the money is exchanged, “why would someone be in jail?”

The same source further added that the claims are to malign NCB’s image and said, “There are CCTV cameras in the office and nothing of this sort happened”.

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) categorically clarifies that the man in this picture with Aryan Khan is not an officer or employee of NCB pic.twitter.com/jGqjWMTvsi — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2021

And not just that, off the record, the officials also revealed that they have never met Prabhakar Sail before October 2nd, 2021 and that’s when the NCB officials raided the luxury cruise named Cordelia.

The affidavit claims that he heard KP Gosavi and Sam D’Souza talk about a deal worth Rs 25 crores and settle at Rs 18 crores as they had to give Rs 8 crores to Sameer Wankhede.

“This affidavit can be taken to NDPS court and we will give our response there,” similar source concluded.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan has been in NCB custody since October 2nd, 2021 after the officials raided the cruise on October 2nd and claimed to have seized 13gm of cocaine, 21gm of charas, 22 pills of MDMA and 5gm of mephedrone and more than Rs 1.3 lakh cash.

