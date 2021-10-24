Celebrities are often trolled for the most ridiculous reasons on social media. Now, Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput has come under the radar of trolls who have slammed her for wearing shorts while returning from the Maldives after the couple was spotted at the Mumbai airport with their kids recently. Scroll below to read the scoop.

This isn’t the first time that Mira has been trolled for her outfit choice.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput recently went on a family vacation to the Maldives and gave a glimpse of the same on their social media handles. While coming back, the actor’s wife wore a hoodie with a pair of shorts and got massively trolled for the same.

Shahid Kapoor was seen wearing a black coloured jogger and paired it with a matching Sando and jacket. He completed the look with sunglasses and funky looking chain to accessorise the outfit.

Mira Rajput on the other hand wore a black sweatshirt and paired it with matching rugged shorts and got trolled for the same.

Take a look at the video here:

Netizens were quick to react to Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s video and a user commented, “Etane pese kamate he dhang ke kapade kyu nahi pehante.” A second user commented, “Why is she n*ked 🙄.” A third user commented, “Pant bhul ayi beach per😂.”

And well, this isn’t the first time that Mira Rajput has been trolled for her fashion choices. But clearly, the beauty doesn’t care about it and gives it back to trolls like a boss lady time and again.

What are your thoughts on Mira getting trolled for wearing shorts? Tell us in the comments below.

