The Kapil Sharma Show never fails to entertain us each weekend and it’s all thanks to its cast including Kapil, Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Archana Puran Singh, Rochelle Rao, and more. While we have to wait for the weekend for a new dose of laughter from these guys, Archana keeps sharing BTS videos to keep us happy.

The permanent guest on TKSS recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a reel. This reel, also featuring Rao, is a recreation of the Shehnaaz Gill meme ‘’mein itni sundar hun main kya karun.’ Scroll down to check it out!

Sharing this BTS video, also starring Rochelle Rao, from the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show, Archana Puran Singh captioned the video, “Trends. Sigh. Can’t escape them.” While Archana rocked an all-black attire with a multi-coloured printed blazer, Rochelle looked stunning in a blue skirt and a blue and white printed off-shoulder top.

The video begins with Rochelle Rao flipping her hair and posing in front of the camera while lip-syncing to the Shehnaaz Gill meme ‘mein itni sundar hun main kya karun.’ The video is then interrupted by Archana Puran Singh saying, ‘Yeh jo bakwaas hai na yeh saare kar lete hain, ja ke kaam kar’. But that’s not the end. The video ends with the permanent host of The Kapil Sharma Show walking away as an audio playing ‘Miss Braganza’ (from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai) plays in the background.

The comedian-host-actress received several likes and comments since she posted it to Instagram. While most of the replies on the reel consisted of hearts, fire and laughing emojis, one user wrote, “Awww nice reel archana mam….Loads of love from me ❤️” Another wrote, “Amazing ma’am ap job hi karti hai acha lagta hai, you are best and roch” A third comment read, “ Your killer expressions,” Another, loving the end, commented, “mst line add kiya h”

What do you think of this reel Archana Puran Singh created? Let us know in the comments.

