Bigg Boss 15 witnessed an unusual scenario when Ieshaan Sehgaal and Miesha Iyer began romancing in the first week itself! Many including Farah Khan and Salman Khan were in disbelief about such a connection being built in the first week itself. Here’s what Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Aradhana Sharma has to say about her former co-star!

For the unversed, Aradhana has worked with Miesha in Splitsvilla 12 before. Both were contestants on the show and initially shared a good bond. However, the Bigg Boss 15 contestant allegedly betrayed Aradhana later in the show.

In a conversation with TOI, Aradhana Sharma spoke about Miesha Iyer and said, “I think Miesha is a very shrewd player. She has done Splitsvilla, which is kind of like Bigg Boss so she has an upper hand. She is playing well in terms of the game but I feel the love angle is looking fake to almost everyone in the country.”

Speaking of their friendship during Splitsvilla 12, Aradhana Sharma continued, “We had a friendship in the start of the show. But things turned around, when she started backstabbing me. I can understand what she did for winning, but again friendship is a relationship which is dearer to me than the game so I wouldn’t have gone that far as backstabbing friends in terms of winning.”

Meanwhile, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress also shared her interest of entering into the Salman Khan hosted how. She even shared her eagerness to be a part of Bigg Boss 15 and called Karan Kundrra her biggest competition!

