Bigg Boss 15 is witnessing a lot of twists and turns with every single day. There are several contestants who have already emerged out to be strong personalities. Shamita Shetty, Tejasswi Prakash, Jay Bhanushali are amongst those few ones. But one housemate who’s grabbing the most eyeballs is Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Karan Kundrra.

Karan has created a huge base for himself even inside the house. Most contestants like Tejasswi, Ieshaan Sehgal, Umar Riaz consider him as the trustable one. During the Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan even schooled the aforementioned boys for blindly following Kundrra with everything!

However, Karan Kundrra despite such a strong influence feels threatened by the Bigg Boss 15 house. In a latest conversation with Nishant Bhat, he was seen expressing his concern about his image. He even shared his fear of going jobless post the show.

Karan Kundrra was heard telling Nishant Bhat, “Mujhe lagta hai ki mujhe yaha se bahar jake kaam nhi milega. “My reputation is going for a toss. I forgot who I was. Yaha tak pahuchne ke liye kya kya kiya hai.”

Just not that, Karan even confessed that he has major trust issues. He continued, “Mujhe nahi pata tha ki mujhe itne trust issues hai (I didn’t know that I have such trust issues).”

Nishant, in response, was seen calming down his Bigg Boss 15 co-contestant and asked Kundrra to not trust anyone easily.

Meanwhile, Karan Kundrra has also been making noise about his brewing friendship with Tejasswi Prakash. The duo were seen sorting their issues out a few days back and have been inseparable ever since.

The Love School host even confessed having a crush on Tejasswi.

