TV actress Kamya Punjabi is well known for her appearances in Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak and Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. She even participated in Salman Khan hosted reality show Bigg Boss 7 in 2013. Now it seems the actress has different plans for her career.

Advertisement

Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, which has been running for nearly five years, is going off air. It is the fourth longest-running television show of Colors TV. The show stars Rubina Dilaik, Vivian Dsena, Jigyasa Singh, Simba Nagpal and Cezanne Khan in important roles.

Advertisement

Kamya Punjabi, who is one of the recurring actors of the show, seems to be all set to enter politics. If reports are to be believed then, she has joined the Congress party and an announcement regarding this is likely to be made soon. ETimes report cited a source as saying, “Kamya always aspired to get into politics. However, she couldn’t take the plunge earlier due to her work and busy schedule. Now that her show Shakti — Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki has wrapped up, she has decided to take the plunge.”

However, there is no official confirmation yet from the actress.

Previously, Kamya Punjabi opened up about the show going off air and shooting the last episode with the team. Talking to Bombay Times, she said, “On the last day of the shoot, I cried a lot when the director announced pack-up. I didn’t leave the set for a couple of hours. It has been a few days since the shoot wrapped up, but I continue to feel low. Shakti is a brand, which started on a beautiful note, and I am glad that it has ended on a high instead of being dragged unnecessarily. Bas yahi hai ki koi dhakke maar ke nikaale usse achha aap izzat se nikal jaao. Today, many shows are returning with the second season and I am sure Shakti will come back, too.”

Must Read: Urfi Javed Says She Dresses Up Even To Buy Milk & “Airport Is My Runway!” [Exclusive]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube