The earlier episodes of Bigg Boss 15 saw housemates turning into ‘Junglewasis’ and a deduction in prize money was the only solution left to get back to the main house. Now the contest is becoming more interesting as every contender is playing their own mind games.

The game is on in the Bigg Boss jungle as ‘Sanchalak’ Nishant Bhat starts going tough on every contestant aiming to win a ticket to the main house. When some contenders hope to get a thumbs up from him, he still manages to find a flaw in their performances. Infuriated by his judgment, former ‘Sanchalak’ Shamita Shetty scorns Nishant.

Nishant Bhatt retorts, “Whatever you say. Doesn’t matter!”

On the other hand, it seems that the temporary truce between Jay Bhanushali and Pratik Sehajpal has come to an end. Jay is determined to win the full prize money without facing any deduction by going into the house. He is so adamant that he even refuses to let others win. Pratik calmly tries to change Jay’s mind at first, but the discussion soon escalates into a big fight.

After Meisha Iyer and Ieshaan Sehgaal, another love story is brewing in the wild. The air around Karan and Tejasswi is brimming with romance as they start spending more time together. Tejasswi also supports him like a rock.

Bigg Boss 15 airs on Colors.

