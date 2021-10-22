Urfi Javed came to prominence with her short stint in Bigg Boss OTT. She was the first contestant to get evicted but amongst the ones who made the most noise. Her quirky fashion sense is something that always grabs eyeballs. The actress has confessed facing suicidal thoughts after a producer forcibly made her do explicit scenes. Scroll below for all the details!

Advertisement

It was all during the start of Urfi’s career. The actress struggled a lot during her initial days. Her first paycheck was Rs 3000 and she would stay in a PG with 6 other girls. While she had faced a lot of rejections, a lot changed during the shoot of a web series.

Advertisement

Urfi Javed in a conversation with TOI revealed, “I reached the set and nothing was suggestive about it (as was informed). On the first day of the set, the producer made a scene completely explicit. She made the guy touch my legs and she’s like ‘iski saree upar karo, iski p*nty dikhni chahiye. She played with me but I had to keep going.”

Urfi Javed also added that the makers made her do a lesbian scene despite her consent. She kept crying and said it’s something she won’t be able to do. The producer then threatened to send her to jail or ask for a 40 lakh compensation for it since she had signed the contract.

The Bigg Boss OTT contestant went to her home and never turned up on the sets again! She also revealed facing suicidal thoughts after this incident and in fact, every time she faced rejection.

This is indeed scary! But we’re proud of how far Urfi Javed has reached.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more television updates!

Must Read: Tamannaah Bhatia Finds A Place In The Top 10 Most Influential Social Media Stars In South By Forbes India

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube