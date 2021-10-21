Urfi Javed, the actress who recently featured in Bigg Boss OTT, is a no filter woman. During an exclusive chat with us recently, she spoke to us about Aryan Khan’s arrest and didn’t hold back.

While speaking to Koimoi, the actress got candid about how spending days in police custody will mentally effect Shah Rukh Khan’s son. She also shed light on the pros and cons of being a starkid as well as whether or not he is answerable to the media and public regarding what he has been accused of. Read on to know all she said.

On being asked if she thinks Aryan Khan will make a strong statement when he’s released from custody or whether he will take time to appear before the media, she said, “No. Why should he talk about anything?” Elaborating further, Urfi Javed said, “He was never a… he’s not into acting. He’s just Shah Rukh Khan’s son. He has no moral responsibility to address the people or the media. He has no responsibility towards them. He’s just Shah Rukh Khan’s son, so the only responsibility he has is towards his parents. The only people he should be answerable to after coming out is his parents. That’s it. Not the media or anyone. He didn’t ask for this life.”

We further quizzed her about whether being related to Bollywood stars, especially the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, or being a starkid puts pressure on an individual. Answering us, Urfi Javed said, “A lot of pressure but also a lot of perks.” To this she added, “Imagine the kind of perks that they have. Like at 21 these people are superstars. Even before any of their movie releasing, they are already stars. They don’t care if their movie flops or not, they still get endorsement, they are still going to get offers and all. They are social media stars, they don’t have to worry a lot.”

The former Bigg Boss OTT contestant added, “I mean everything has pros and cons. If you are getting so much, you have to be a little careful because there comes something. Har cheez ke saath kuch na kuch aata hi hai, thoda bahut.”

