Bigg Boss 15 has witnessed a lot of special bonds. Miesha Iyer and Ieshaan Sehgaal confessed their feelings for each other within the first 3-4 days of the show. Now, viewers can notice a special bond brewing between Tejasswi Prakash and co-contestant Karan Kundrra. Scroll below for all the details!

The duo created a great bond since day 1 of the show. Unfortunately, a distance was created when Tejasswi entered the main house along with Vishal Kotian, Akasa Singh and Jay Bhanushali. However, she did try to bridge the gap as she personally came to talk to Kundrra and expressed her disappointment with him not being caring enough!

In a recent episode, Karan Kundrra was seen choke slamming Pratik Sehajpal during a task. While Jay Bhanushali raised his voice against the action, Tejasswi Prakash and the rest of the Bigg Boss 15 contestants defended their favourite!

Later in a conversation, Tejasswi Prakash will be heard telling Karan Kundrra, “Whenever you will get angry, I will try to calm you down. You can’t let every bl**dy thing affect you. I will keep a watch on you a little more not only in terms of your anger but otherwise.”

Well, the chemistry clearly seems to be brewing! But is it going to stick to friendship or something more? Only time will tell.

Previously, Karan Kundrra expressed his fondness for Tejasswi Prakash. He was heard telling her, “I am extremely fond of you. Mujhe expression issue hai. I am telling you this, that I need to be given rights. So now that you know, I will be there for you.”

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 15 witnessed a twist in the nomination task this weekend. It is Shamita Shetty, Karan Kundrra, Vishal Kotian, Miesha Iyer, Ieshaan Sehgaal, Umar Riaz and Simba Nagpal who have finally been nominated for eliminations this week.

