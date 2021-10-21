The wedding season is just around the corner and our Bollywood divas are giving us major fashion goals with their bridal couture photoshoots that a bride-to-be can take notes from. Today, we have got Kiara Advani’s aqua coloured Anita Dongre lehenga for a fearless bride-to-be, who wants to ditch the usual red. Scroll below to take a look at the pictures!

Along with the wedding season, festivals are also around the corner including Diwali, Karwachauth and Bhai-Dooj.

Kiara Advani ditched the usual red and was seen wearing an aqua-coloured Anita Dongre lehenga and stole the show with her pretty smile. Now, if you’re a fearless bride-to-be who doesn’t want a usual red lehenga for her big day then Kiara’s lehenga fits the bill just perfectly for you.

It’s been a few years that we have been noticing the pastel colour trend and maintaining the trend, Kiara Advani donned a beautiful embroidered aqua-coloured Anita Dongre lehenga. And guess what, it’s affordable too.

Usually, brides pick bright colours for d-day and it’s a very personal choice to wear a particular colour for your big day but the trends keep changing every now and then. In the past year, we have seen a lot of brides wearing light pastel hues lehenga’s for their wedding day.

The trend began with Anushka Sharma wearing a pretty peach pastel Sabyasachi lehenga on her wedding day and since then there has been a wide variety of designer lehengas in the same category.

Well, for Kiara Advani’s Anita Dongre lehenga it’s worth Rs 2 lakhs. Even if you go for a non-designer lehenga it costs up to 1 lakh to 1.5 lakhs, might as well go for a designer one. What’s say?

Kiara’s lehenga has embroidery of pink, white, green, and orange colours spilling over the flowy silhouette. The beauty opted for a stylish bralette choli with a sweetheart neckline and the dupatta had zari along with gota patti borders on it.

For accessories, the Shershaah actress wore matching jewellery with bangles and floral drop earrings. For makeup, Kiara Advani opted for smokey kohl eyes, mauve lips with blushed cheeks and a hint of highlighter on the cheeks. She kept her tresses open with side parting and a beachy wave look.

Take a look at her pictures here:

Haye!

What are your thoughts on Kiara Advani’s Anita Dongre lehenga for your big day? Tell us in the comments below.

