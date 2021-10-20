We often look at celebrities and wonder if what they’re wearing is what we can afford. Well, sometimes they’re way out of our budget but there are times when we could actually afford it or find an alternative for the same. Today, we are going to decode Katrina Kaif’s asymmetrical knit dress that she wore recently during Sooryavanshi promotions and you can get it for only 3k. Yes, happy Diwali to you too!

If there’s one Bollywood actress whose street style is to die for, it has to be none other than Katrina.

Katrina Kaif can rock anything and everything. From styling a simple white shirt with a pair of denim to a casual dress, the beauty really knows how to style her outfits conveniently. Katrina wore a white asymmetrical dress while promoting Sooryavanshi and what if we told you that you can afford it too?

No, we aren’t kidding. Katrina Kaif styled her white dress with statement gold jewellery and donned some stylish rings with dropping pearl earrings.

For makeup, the Sooryavanshi actress went with her signature look with smokey eyes, pink glossy lips with loads of highlighter and blushed cheeks. She kept her tresses open with a middle parting and semi wavy curls.

Take a look at her pictures here:

Oh my my! Katrina Kaif, you are a stunner.

Now, what if we told you that you could actually afford Kat’s white asymmetrical dress? Yes, for real. Well, the actress is wearing a luxury brand but we have got you a similar option in Zara and that too is under 3k.

The dress seems pretty cosy and would be a perfect fit for a Diwali house party. A close setting with your loved ones, music, sweets, lights, your lovely white outfit that will make you like a ‘Patakha’ so you don’t burn one. Haha!

So, what are you waiting for? Order it now and have an extra glamorous Diwali like Katrina Kaif.

