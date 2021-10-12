Dussehra is around the corner and we can’t wait to dig into the festive season this year. Last year because of the COVID scare, people were a little scared to step out of their houses to celebrate festivals but now that we are moving forward with normalcy, let us help you pick your Dussehra outfit this year. From Tara Sutaria to Shraddha Kapoor – we have you covered with some amazing fashion picks!

Vijaya Dashmi is one of the biggest festivals celebrated in India and so we have got you a few fashion recommendations to consider this season.

Let’s take a look at some breathtakingly beautiful fashion choices to choose from this Dussehra. From Tara Sutaria to Shraddha Kapoor, here is our top list:

Tara Sutaria

The grace with which Tara Sutaria pulls off a fashion ensemble is unmatchable. If you’re looking for something ethnic yet chic, the Tadap actresses’ Anita Dongre oyster coloured lehenga would be a perfect fit for you this Dussehra. Like Tara, you can pair the outfit with either diamond or polki earrings and finish the look with a bindi.

Shraddha Kapoor

If you’re someone who doesn’t like going over the top with your outfit on festive occasions, Shraddha’s Indya indo-western saree fits the bill perfectly for you. If you’re the host, this easy breezy outfit will make you stand out from the crowd and will also make you look ethnic at the same time. You can pair the saree with a choker like how the beauty has paired it and you’re good to go!

Janhvi Kapoor

If there’s one Gen-Z actress who has ‘Nazakat’ oozing with whatever she does, it has to be Janhvi Kapoor. If you’ve recently gotten married and have a Dussehra party to attend, without a doubt go for this elegant Manish Malhotra saree with a sequined blouse that will steal the limelight as soon as you walk into the party. You can wear polki earrings with a bold statement ring and pull the look with just winged eyeliner and a messy bun. And tada!

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan has the most unique taste in fashion. She likes to play with colours without losing the charm of traditional values in her fashion taste. Her printed custom saree by Madhurya is a total MOOD and if you’re planning to go simple this festive season, might as well go with this pretty saree with a backless blouse and just pair it with a bindi and statement earrings.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday’s chic ruffled saree with an embroidered blouse is a perfect girlie outfit to pull off this Dussehra. If you’re looking for something subtle yet stylish, we recommend you this Ridhi Mehra outfit and you can pair it with heels, smokey eyes and just some vintage jewellery to style with.

So, here are our favourite picks for you to choose from this Dussehra. Tell us which one are you going to take inspiration from in the space below.

