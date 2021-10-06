Advertisement

There’s absolutely nothing in the world of fashion that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan can’t pull off. The beauty recently walked for the Le Defile L’Oréal Paris at the Paris Fashion Week along with some of the biggest names like Helen Mirren, Amber Heard, Camila Cabello and Kathrine Langford in the industry. Now, Rai made a stunning entry in a black royal Sabyasachi outfit at Dubai Expo 2020 and took our breath away with the same. Scroll below to take a look at her pictures.

This isn’t the first time that Aish wore a Sabyasachi outfit, in the past also, the beauty has stunned red carpets donning the designer’s couture.

Advertisement

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wore a classic black royal outfit by Sabyasachi at the Dubai Expo 2020 and gave her signature pose ‘Namaste’ stealing the show with it. The designer’s official Instagram handle shared pictures of the beauty wearing his couture.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan opted for her signature look with winged eyeliner and bold red lips. She kept her hair loose and opted for traditional Sabyasachi jewellery to go with her regal outfit and what stole the show was her million-dollar smile.

Take a look at her pictures here:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan should officially be declared as a synonym to beautiful!

Her hairstylist George shared a selfie with the beauty along with a caption that read, “A beautiful end to a beautiful day. How gorgeous is she.” Rai’s makeup artist also shared a selfie with her on his Instagram account, take a look:

What are your thoughts on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Sabyasachi outfit at Dubai Expo 2020? Tell us in the comments below.

For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: NCP Spokesperson Makes A Shocking Revelation Against NCB’s Drug Raid On Cruise & Arresting Shah Rukh Khan’s Son Aryan Khan

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube