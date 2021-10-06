Advertisement

The NCP or The Nationalist Congress Party leader Nawab Malik on Wednesday claimed that the men who were present along with those arrested in the NCB raid which includes Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan had connections with BJP, and amongst them, one held the ranks of BJP vice president.

The NCP representative and Maharashtra cabinet minister said, “Soon after the arrests, visuals were released showing the people arrested being taken into the NCB office. The man who is seen holding Aryan Khan’s hand and taking him inside the NCB office is a man named K P Gosavi. Subsequently there was a photo released of him with Khan inside the NCB office. NCB officials later claimed Gosavi was not an NCB official. If he was not an official, what was he doing inside the NCB office with Khan?”

Nawab Malik also claimed that the other person who was holding the accused Arbaaz Merchant’s hands was a BJP functionary.

Nawab Malik said: “The second person who can be seen holding the hand of Arbaaz Merchant and taking him into the NCB office is Manish Bhanushali. As per his own social media feed, he holds the post of BJP vice president. There are numerous pictures of him with senior BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Devendra Fadnavis. The NCB will have to explain as to why this man was with them during the raid.”

The NCP representative also questioned the NCB’s decision for letting men not from the organisation handle the “high-profile” accused.

“Does the NCB have a policy of taking the help of private citizens for conducting such raids?” Nawab Malik asked.

He also said the Gosavi, who it alleges to be a detective from Malaysia, has a case filed against him and has some closer connections with NCB. The NCP representative also said that Bhanushali was in Delhi and Gujarat on the 21st and 22nd of September, where he visited the senior BJP leaders.

The NCP leader alleged the NCB was being exploited by the BJP to harm its political oppositions. “The NCB is being used by the BJP to defame people. It is being used to conduct raids on people who are against the party and this entire episode is a scam,” Malik said.

The NCB or the Narcotics Control Bureau to date have arrested 16 people, that includes Aryan Khan, in relation to the cruise ship drug raid.

