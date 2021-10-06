Advertisement

Biopics are the latest trend in Bollywood, in the past many biographical films received a lot of love especially those based on sports. MS Dhoni and Dangal were superhit, meanwhile Luv Ranjan recently announced that he’s producing Sourav Ganguly’s biopic, but there are reports making rounds that before Dada, Karan Johar was set to create a biopic based on Yuvraj Singh.

The buzz about the cricketer’s life story made headlines last year, when he quipped that he would play himself in the biographical drama, but later there was no development related to the project.

Advertisement

A source close to the Karan Johar’s production made revelation about Yuvraj Singh’s biopic and said Gully Boy star Siddhant Chaturvedi was in talks to play the lead character but the project was shelved without moving further, the source informed Bollywood Hungama, “Yuvraj Singh’s life is a roller coaster – right from the highs, lows and his fight with cancer. Hence, Karan was keen on making a biopic. He had multiple meetings with Yuvraj and his team and was on the verge of buying the rights. The producer was all set to get the current sensation, Siddhant Chaturvedi on board to play the lead, as his face structure resembles that of Yuvraj.”

The source added, “However, Yuvraj was clear that his story should have a top A LIST star. He suggested two names – Hrithik Roshan and Ranbir Kapoor, however; Karan felt that the story needed a relatively new face, who could give requisite time for character prep. He also felt that Yuvraj himself was a national icon and his story would do well irrespective of star-cast.”

After a lot of discussion, Yuvraj Singh and Karan Johar decided to part ways as they didn’t agree with each other’s term, as the cricketer wanted a known actor, while the director desired to cast a fresh face.

In the past, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag actor Herry Tangri played the character of sixer king in Sushant Singh Rajput starrer M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, he was appreciated for his small but memorable act in the biopic.

Yuvraj Singh decided to retire from cricket in 2019, post that, actor such as Abhishek Bachchan and Emran Hashmi wished to be part of the cricketer’s biopic, but last year Yuvi said he thought Siddhant Chaturvedi would be a good option, speaking to Times of India, the cricketer said, “Probably, I’d play myself — that would be a bit desperate… (chuckles) hai na? See, that’s the director’s job to decide. If it’s going to be a Bollywood film, then Siddhant Chaturvedi is a good option; I’d love to see him in the film.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more information.

Must Read: Adbhut Teaser Out! Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Diana Penty & Shreya Dhanwanthary Bring You The Feast Of Supernatural Thriller

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube