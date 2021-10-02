Advertisement

Bigg Boss 15 is just around the corner and has a banger of a star cast this year and it also promises an interesting theme and new set of tasks for the participants. But recently fans have created turmoil on Twitter making #BoycottBiggBoss15 and Salman Khan a huge trend. Let’s check out the reason behind this.

Just a month ago Bigg Boss Host had announced that the celebrities this season have to face various unique challenges in the forest before entering the house. Each participant has to complete the task to win the comfort of the amazing Bigg Boss house.

Along with this, it was also announced that Gauahar Khan, Rubina Dilaik, and Shweta Tiwari will also join the house as seniors in Bigg Boss 15. But now the current news is that this plan is now Cancelled. Now the latest report says that none of the three is going to Bigg Boss 15.

Fans have taken it to their Twitter account trending #BoycottBiggBoss15. One of the fans said, “No one wants to watch this third class show. So now he brings Rhea to gain TRP. I request every one of you to mass #BoycottBiggBoss15.”

Check out the tweets below!

No one wants to watch his third class show. So, now he is using Rhea to gain TRP. I request each and everyone of you to mass #BoycottBiggBoss15 🙏 – Satyagraha 4 Sushant pic.twitter.com/IcVPe3jJjn — KIZIE #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput (@Sushantify) October 2, 2021

Another user said, “I will never forget how bad Salman Khan looks at SSR in award functions and how all other celebs behave with him while doing a stupid dance #BoycottBiggBoss15”

I will never forget how bad salman khan looks at SSR in award function and how all other celebs behaved with him while doing a stupid dance #BoycottBiggBoss15 — Ruchika ( RKVIANS KI DUNIYA RKV ❤️🎶) (@Ruchika00290783) October 2, 2021

The same user also said, “The way Salman Khan takes all movies from SSR and shows him no entry board, this year I and my all mutuals will #BoycottBiggBoss15.”

The way salman khan take all movies from ssr and show him no entry board ,this year I and my all mutuals will #BoycottBiggBoss15 — Ruchika ( RKVIANS KI DUNIYA RKV ❤️🎶) (@Ruchika00290783) October 2, 2021

Other fans also gave their views on the matter, some of them are given below.

Can i get 1000 like on this hashtag #BoycottBiggBoss15 pic.twitter.com/XmD6ya7whz — Gaurav rajpurohit (@Gauravrazz1220) October 2, 2021

Atleast one tweet from each account will take this trend to top. One tweet #BoycottBiggBoss15 is must. Why the main suspects Rhea is allowed as contestant and in week she will get 35Cr? Satyagraha 4 Sushant pic.twitter.com/fzAUjgJG2q — Sᴜᴍɪᴛᴀ ᴅᴀs🇮🇳 (@sumidas198) October 2, 2021

Bigg Boss 15 will see a new theme and new characters joining the new Bigg Boss House. The contestant list includes a list of celebs from singers to actors. Nishant Bhat, Shamita Shetty, Karan Kundrra, Umar Riaz, Sahil Shroff, Miesha Iyer are some of the actors confirmed to arrive at the show as contestants.

