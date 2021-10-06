Advertisement

Sony Pictures Films India announced today that it will produce and distribute writer/director Sabbir Khan’s supernatural thriller Adbhut, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui (Sacred Games, Munna Michael, Manto), Diana Penty (Cocktail, Parmanu), Shreya Dhanwanthary (Scam, Looop Lapeta) and Rohan Mehra (Baazaar).

Vivek Krishnani, Managing Director, Sony Pictures Films India says, “As far as genres go, supernatural and mysterious narratives have always absorbed audiences and this film is one of the most captivating story arcs I have read in a while. Add to the mystery, powerhouse talent like Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Diana Penty, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Rohan Mehra and Sabbir’s directorial acumen and you have a winner in hand. The film incorporates a mind-bending mystery that keeps you guessing till the last moment.”

“We couldn’t be more excited for the chance to work with Sabbir Khan again. He’s a prolific filmmaker and is the perfect individual to lead this project, which will bring so many talented performers to the big screen,” said Shebnem Askin, Co-Head of Sony Pictures International Productions. “As local production continues to boom in India, we’re continuously looking for fresh and exciting ideas, and we are confident that Sabbir’s thriller will deliver a great experience for audiences everywhere.”

This is the second time Sony Pictures Films India has collaborated with Sabbir Khan. Khan directed action film Nikamma, which stars Abhimanyu Dasani along with internet sensation Shirley Setia and Shilpa Shetty and is set to debut in Indian cinemas in 2022.

Producer, Director Sabbir Khan says, “After Nikamma, this is the second film that will be produced by Sony Pictures Films India and Sabbir Khan Films. We always seem to be on the same page when it comes to cinematic experiences and creative direction and we are equally excited about this story that brings together a powerhouse ensemble like Nawazuddin, Diana, Shreya, and Rohan. We hope the film will engage the audiences in a big way.”

Adbhut, which is being produced by Sony Pictures Films India and Sabbir Khan Films, will be distributed by Sony Pictures Films India in 2022. The film goes into production in October 2021 in India.

