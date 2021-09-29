Advertisement

Tiger Shroff’s Heropanti 2 is one of the much-awaited films of 2022. The actor took to Instagram recently to make the announcement that the film will be released on EID next year. Now Nawazudding Siddiqui has opened up about his role in the film and it has a Vinod Khanna connection.

Nawaz is currently shooting for Ahmed Khan’s directorial in London. Although he did not reveal much about his role in the film, he did reveal that he took inspiration from the late veteran actor. He was particularly known for his ‘panther walk’.

Advertisement

During a conversation with ETimes, Nawazudin Siddiqui said, “I observe interesting people a lot aur woh dimaag mein reh jaata hai. For instance, the energy is slightly different, but I have tried to replicate Vinod Khanna’s walk in Heropanti 2. I loved him as an actor and also his persona and style. Unka ek alag hi swag tha. His walk had a slight feminine grace. Usi movement ko maine exaggerate kiya hai. Ahmed bhai and I discussed it and decided to go ahead with it.”

Tiger Shroff recently unveiled a new poster of the action-packed film. As Tiger looked suave in a black suit shooting bullets, Tara Sutaria looked alluring in a black off-shoulder bodycon dress. Both seemed like secret agents. Sharing the poster, he captioned it, “Happy to announce that I share with you that our film #Heropanti2 will be releasing in theatres near you on Eid 2022! Agli Eid bitayenge aapke saath”

While Choreographer-director Ahmed Khan will be the director, Sajid Nadiadwala will be the producer of the 2014 sequel. Initially, the film was slated to release on December 3 this year but the makers postponed the date to May 6, 2022, after the Maharashtra government announced that all theatres and cinema halls will be allowed to reopen from October 22. Now the film is slated for April 22, next year.

Must Read: After ‘Tiger’ Salman Khan, Emraan Hashmi To Lock Horns With Akshay Kumar?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube