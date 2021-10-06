Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is creating a lot of buzz for all the wrong reasons, the star kid was recently held in NCB raid while partying in a cruise ship. One of the accused along with Aryan is Arbaaz Merchant whose father recently called the drug reports baseless, now his lawyer Taraq Sayyed raised his concern over NCB’s demand to extend his client’s custody.

The 23-year-old was held along with seven others including Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Gomit Chopra, Nupur Sarika and Vikrant Chhokar. During the investigation, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) claimed they seized 5gm of mephedrone, 21gm charas, 22 pills of MDMA and 13gm of cocaine along with cash around Rs 1.3 lakh.

Meanwhile, Arbaaz Merchant’s lawyer Taraq Sayyed spoke to ETimes about his opinions and judgment of the case, he said, “They have said that they found 5 grams of charas from Arbaaz Merchant’s shoes. But why is there a need for custody when they found only a small quantity. He has said that he was going to smoke that charas on the ship. What do they need to investigate about this clear and simple case of consumption?”

During the further interview, the Taraq Sayyed asserts saying, “The 5 grams charas they have allegedly found, will those boys go on the ship to sell it? Like I said earlier, why would they go on the ship to sell 5 grams of charas when they can buy the entire ship.”

He also raises concern over the investigation as he thinks it’s unnecessary, “My client’s case is a simple case of consumption. So many days of custody is definitely not needed as far as my client is concerned. If he has been found in possession of 5 grams of charas and he says that he was going to smoke it on the ship, what is the need of the investigation? If they want to find out where my client purchased the charas from, ask him that. Does it take 5 days to ask that question?”

Sayyed also justifies that NCB didn’t find any chats related to drugs from his client Arbaaz Merchant’s phone, “The chat is on No. 1’s phone (Aryan Khan) and that is not in respect of this recovery. You see, the chats are always a corroborative piece of evidence for recovery. When there is no recovery, what are you going to do with chats?”

While concluding, Taraq Sayyed reveals that both Aryan Khan and Arbaaz Merchant didn’t even board the ship when they were caught by the NCB officers.

