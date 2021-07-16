Actress Tara Sutaria on Thursday had a confession to make. She said she is hungry all the time.

Tara posted a picture on the Instagram story, of a plate full of food. On the photograph, she wrote: “Hungry 24/7. Pre shoot hog sesh (session).”

Right now, Tara Sutaria is busy shooting for Ek Villain 2. The film is a sequel to the 2014 film “Ek Villain”. It is co-produced by Ekta Kapoor and Bhushan Kumar.

While Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh and Shraddha Kapoor featured in the 2014 film, Ek Villain 2 has an all-new cast including Tara Sutaria, John Abraham, Disha Patani and Arjun Kapoor.

Tara will also be seen in Tadap and Heropanti 2.

Tadap is directed by Milan Luthria. The film is a remake of the Telugu hit “RX 100”. She is paired opposite Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan, who makes his Bollywood debut in the film.

“Heropanti 2” stars Tiger Shroff, and choreographer-director Ahmed Khan will helm the film.

