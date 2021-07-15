Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is the ultimate King of Romance but there is another facet of his personality that makes him stand out far above everyone else. It is none other than his unique sense of humour. Often times his wit is self-deprecating, but it cuts like meethi churi.

One of his classic wit was seen during Indian Premier League season 11. Back in 2018, when all the players in the IPL are expected to be up for grabs going into the gala auction, SRK made no bones about the fact that he is ready to do anything to get MS Dhoni in his team Kolkata Knight Riders.

During a conversation with Sporstwallah, Shah Rukh said, “Yaar main toh usko apna Pyjama bech ke bhi kharid lun, wo aaye toh auction mein (I’m ready to sell my pyjama to buy MS Dhoni but that can happen only when he is available for auction right?).”

Meanwhile, SRK is all set to make his comeback with Pathan after four-year-long hiatus. The film, which is directed by Siddharth Anand, is one the much-awaited of the year and fans are waiting with bated breath to see the superstar on the big screen.

The film will also see John Abraham in a negative role. Reportedly, John will be playing the role of a freelance terrorist in the much-awaited action-packed film. Not just that, Salman Khan will also make a special appearance as Tiger in the film.

A trade source had revealed to Bollywood Hungama about John Abraham’s role in the film. The source said, “John plays the role of someone who works for money. He doesn’t have a nationality; he is ruthless with his only religion being money. It’s more like a freelance undercover terrorist. In Pathan, he works for the Russian mafia, who are running a covert gun racket in India.” A fierce battle will ensue among Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John.

Apart from Pathan, King Khan is also said to be seen in Atlee’s Sanki, wherein he will be playing a double role. He will also be seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s social comedy which is based on immigration.

