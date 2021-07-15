Salman Khan association with controversies is not new news to his fans or lovers of Bollywood. From his hit and run case to the blackbuck poaching one and even his equations with ex Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Shah Rukh Khan have made sure he was in the headline for all the wrong reasons. But in 2016, he compared his physical exhaustion to that of a r*aped woman.

This statement earned the ire of women everywhere. When questioned about the same, the late Irrfan Khan, who was promoting Madaari, had a response that questioned their question and also told people to let bygones be bygones.

As reported by BollywoodLife in July 2016, a journalist asked Irrfan Khan his views on the controversial Salman Khan made while promoting Sultan. Even before the journalist completed the question, the actor asked, “Kya Salman ka rape hua?” Which all the others present at the interaction were left in splits, the reporter persisted.

On being further probed to give an answer, the late actor said, “Aake chala gaya, ab toh picture bhi aa gayi hai. (It’s in the past now, the film has also released.” When asked about his views on other Bollywood celebs keeping mum on this controversial statement by Salman Khan, Irrfan Khan said, “Aapko sabko pata hai. Bollywood industry chupi hui thodi hai? Jaisi hai, sab news toh aati rehti hai. (You guys knows everything. Is things in Bollywood hidden? Everything makes the news)”

He continued, “Now if you take for instance the case of piracy, the government needs to be held accountable for it. We pay 1000 crore, 4000 crore as taxes so the government needs to give an answer. But having said that, the industry too needs to stay united together. Aise nahi ki mera picture nahi hai toh kyu karu? Toh ab kya kare, yeh attitude hai toh hai. Ab desh hi so raha hai toh kya kare?”

For the unversed, while promoting Sultan in 2016, Salman Khan was asked to describe his shooting schedule. To this, the actor reportedly said that when he would walk out of the ring, he would feel ‘like a r*ped woman’. This statement led to women rights activists and the public bashing him for making such an insensitive comparison.

What do you think of this almost five-year-old statement of Salman Khan?

