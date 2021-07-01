The Family Man Season 2's 'Benchmark Setting' Women: 'Raji' Samantha Akkineni, 'Suchi' Priyamani & 'Dhriti' Ashlesha Thakur

The Family Man Season 2 indeed has been about its leading man ‘Srikant Tiwari’ Manoj Bajpayee, but Samantha Akkineni‘s Raji did get equally appreciated as well. But apart from her, there are two other women who have been shaping the show it’s today since season 1.

Samantha Akkineni As Raji:

Samantha’s Raji has not just faced brutality at the hands of Sri Lankan soldiers but has also faced abuse by the men in day to day life. Men trying to get into bed with her in her workplace or a random stranger trying to touch her inappropriately on a local bus. So you see, the angst is not only against the Indian/Sri Lankan Governments but also the patriarchy, male oppression and society at large. The actor literally embodies all of that suffering and wears it.

We are introduced to her like a dumb person with no expressions. But slowly, she unfolds, and you see the darkest side of her existence. There is a reason why she is expressionless. Because she has seen the most brutal side of life at a tender age, nothing moves her anymore, not even the happiest news. To emote her emotions, Akkineni does the smallest of the movements, and you are bound to capture them because she does it so effectively.

Priyamani As Suchi:

With the success of The Family Man series, Priyamani has become one of the most talked-about stars in the series. Her role as Suchi, Srikant Tiwari’s wife, has become popular among fans.

Some liked the character, while some hated the character so much that she received hate mails. Season 2 levelled up her character as Suchi starts taking the therapy session with Srikant addressing the much-needed talking points. Her equation with Sharad Kelkar’s Arvind also saw a great character arc this season.

Ashlesha Thakur As Dhriti:

Probably the most underrated character of The Family Man Season 2 would be Srikant Tiwari’s daughter Dhriti. Portraying the role with grey shades, Ashlesha made sure to express the annoyance of Dhriti with utmost conviction.

Throughout the season, her character becomes an essential link to the script, with Ashlesha totally justifying each and every aspect.

Who is your favourite woman of The Family Man Season 2? Please participate in the poll below to share your answer with us.

