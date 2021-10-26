Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli’s fallout started ever since they participated in Nach Baliye. However, their matter escalated from Bigg Boss 13 after the actress hit the Begusarai star with a frying pan. Recently, Vishal shot for Ladies Vs Gentlemen Season 2, in which the actor can be seen taking a dig at his ex in a debate with Nia Sharma.

The game show is hosted by Bollywood’s lovely couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza. The reality pits men and women against each other in a bid to guess India’s opinion.

In a new promo of Ladies Vs Gentlemen Season 2, Vishal Aditya Singh can be seen venting out his anger related to his past experience, he says, “Ek mard point A se point B tak baat karta hai. Ek aurat point A se chhoti A, phir chhoti B, phir badi B aati hai. Yahaan tak baat hoti hai. Kaun baat karta hai aise (A man goes from point A to point B in a conversation. A woman goes from capital A to small A, then small B and then capital B. Who talks like that)?”