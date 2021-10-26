Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli’s fallout started ever since they participated in Nach Baliye. However, their matter escalated from Bigg Boss 13 after the actress hit the Begusarai star with a frying pan. Recently, Vishal shot for Ladies Vs Gentlemen Season 2, in which the actor can be seen taking a dig at his ex in a debate with Nia Sharma.
The game show is hosted by Bollywood’s lovely couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza. The reality pits men and women against each other in a bid to guess India’s opinion.
In a new promo of Ladies Vs Gentlemen Season 2, Vishal Aditya Singh can be seen venting out his anger related to his past experience, he says, “Ek mard point A se point B tak baat karta hai. Ek aurat point A se chhoti A, phir chhoti B, phir badi B aati hai. Yahaan tak baat hoti hai. Kaun baat karta hai aise (A man goes from point A to point B in a conversation. A woman goes from capital A to small A, then small B and then capital B. Who talks like that)?”
Responding to Vishal Aditya Singh’s frustration, Nia Sharma asks, “Kitne sataye hue ho, “Vishal says, “Bohot,” the actress adds, “Kitne kalesh dekhe tumne apni zindagi mein (How much distress have you seen in life)?”
Referring to his ugly spat with Madhurima Tuli on Bigg Boss 13, which ended with her striking the actor with a frying pan, he said, “Mera kalesh Indian television par aaya hai, maalum hai na, aapko (You know that my distress has been shown on Indian television, right)?”
Speaking with hosts Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza, Nia Sharma says, “Itna sataya gaya hai isko. He has got a man-beater jisne sirf isko dukh hi dukh diye hai (He has been troubled so much, who only gave him grief).”
Vishal Aditya Singh reacts to Nia’s comments saying, “Toh aisi aurtein bhi hoti hai apko pata haina, aur meri kundali mein waisi mil gayi, sorry (And I am sorry that someone like that was in my destiny).”
Bigg Boss 13’s frying pan incident was reenacted on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, on which Vishal was a contestant. However, Madhurima Tuli wasn’t too happy about it and she slammed the makers and the channel, she said, “You are dragging this one incident that happened, just for your TRPs. But you do not care what effect it has on the family of those involved. What happens in their lives, how depressed they are (watching all this), how disturbed they are watching the incident time and again. They want to forget it all.”
