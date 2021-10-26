Sanjeeda Sheikh is well known for playing various roles on television soap operas. She has appeared in Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Kaa, Kya Dill Mein Hai, Ishq Ka Rang Safed, Gehraiyaan to name a few. She is also known for bold sartorial choices and her latest pic is going viral on social media.

The 36-year-old actress has been quite active on social media. She often treats her fans with some interesting and candid pictures of hers. Now her latest photoshoot has got the internet talking.

In the picture, Sanjeeda Sheikh is seen in a towel and looks mesmerizingly gorgeous. Her dewy makeup and voluminous hair has certainly grabbed eyeballs. Soon after she shared the picture, the comment section was filled with fire and heart emojis from her fans and well-wishers.

Take a look at Sanjeeda’s picture from the latest photoshoot below:

Talking of Sanjeeda Sheikh, she often shares her pictures and videos with her daughter Ayra Ali. The cute mother-daughter equation is heartwarming and is loved by her fans. On the work front, Sanjeeda has stayed away from small screens for a long time. She has been doing music videos and Bollywood films.

Sanjeeda and Aamir Ali dated for a long time before tying a knot in 2012. The two have worked together in TV soap Dill Mein Hai. The couple welcomed daughter Ayra in August 2019, and turned 2 this year. However, their relationship did not last long and parted ways in 2020 after 8 years of marriage.

Sanjeeda and Aamir Ali are now living separately. The two have not issued a statement or spoken about their separation to the media.

