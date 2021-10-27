Family drama television series Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is taking a leap after a 12 year run. Shivangi Joshi, who played the role of Naira Naitik Singhania, made her way into the hearts of the viewers during her 6 year stint on the show. It seems the show’s end is not easy for the actress.

Shivangi is not quite active on social media. She rarely posts anything personal on her social media account. Much to everyone’s surprise, she took to her social media handle and opened up about her feelings on leaving the show. She began by calling the show’s set as her second home and her team as her ‘family’.

Shivangi Joshi then also described how she has lived her life on the sets with the team and spoke about having fun on the sets with the cast. She also recalled how she was appreciated for her good work and was reprimanded for bad shot. The actress then went on to describe her last day as bidai. She said, “It felt as if meri bidai ho rahi hai.”

Shivangi Joshi actress then thanked her co-stars Mohsin Khan and her producer Rajan Shahi for his constant support and encouragement.

Take a look at her Instagram post below:

Previously Rajan Shahi also shared a post thanking Shivangi Joshi and the crew of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in an Instagram post. Sharing the pictures from her last day of shoot, he wrote, “THANKS AND GRATITUDE SHIVANGI JOSHI from all of us in DKP/ YRKKH TEAM UNIT CAST AND CREW Yesterday was a day of saying Thank you gratitude for taking the benchmark of what it means to be TRULY A” PROFESSIONAL ” HARDWORKING TALENT WITH UTMOST HUMILITY DEDICATION PATIENCE AND GENUINE REAL ” TIME TESTED ” UNCONDITIONAL FAITH RESPECT FOR ENTIRE CREW CO ACTORS PRODUCTION HOUSE CHANNEL FANS AND VIEWERS. 29 years of my career as director-producer in this industry have never come across a HUMAN AND DEDICATED ACTOR LIKE U.”

