Remember when LeBron James criticised Squid Game’s ending? Well, Hwang Dong-hyuk has a fitting reply to the Lakers player. LeBron is amongst the 111 million Netflix users who have watched the South Korean show. While several people have loved the starting, middle and ending of it, James shared his opinions on how he did not like the finale.

The show is based on a group of people in debt, who are required by a bunch of masked men, controlled by extremely rich people, who make the people in debt play childhood games to earn money. However, there is a life and death situation depending on if you win or lose.

It’s been several weeks since Squid Games was released and considering it became the most-watched show on Netflix, people are aware of its ending. A few days ago, LeBron James, during a press conference, said, “I didn’t like the ending, though. I know it’s supposed to start off season two, but get on that f*cking flight and see your daughter. What are you doing?”

🚨🚨🚨spoiler alert🚨🚨🚨 LeBron and AD discuss their thoughts on Squid Game and I briefly lose my professionalism pic.twitter.com/HWP1tHi8oK — Kyle Goon (@kylegoon) October 13, 2021

Recently, during an interview with The Guardian, the creator of Squid Game, Hwang Dong-hyuk, replied to the criticism offered by LeBron James. The director even went as far as rubbing salt on the wounds by mentioning the sequel of the NBA players’ movie Space Jam, and when asked about it, Hwang first giggled and then said, “Have you seen Space Jam 2?”

For those unaware, James appeared in Space Jam 2, a sequel to Space Jam starring Michael Jordan. The sequel also starred Zendaya, Michael B. Jordan, Don Cheadle and more. Unlike its first part, the second one didn’t do well and garnered negative reviews from fans.

Regardless of that burning reply Hwang Dong-hyuk stated that he respects James but won’t change the ending. He said, “LeBron James is cool and can say what he wants. I respect that. I’m very thankful he watched the whole series,” said Hwang, before stating that he still stands by his choice to end season one the way that he did.

“But I wouldn’t change my ending. That’s my ending,” Hwang stressed. “If he has his own ending that would satisfy him, maybe he could make his own sequel. I’ll check it out and maybe send him a message saying, ‘I liked your whole show, except the ending,’” he added.

Even though LeBron James didn’t like the ending of Squid Game, the show did leave us with a cliffhanger. Could this mean that fans can expect a second season? Stay tuned on Koimoi to find out!

