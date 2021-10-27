Marvel fans and people who are interested in collecting movie memorabilia, there is a piece of good news for you. There is going to be an exclusive auction of Captain America’s shield, and you can be that one lucky person who gets their hands on it. The shield has become a symbol, and the superhero has used its several varying designs over the years.

There must be a time that each and every fan of the superhero and of the MCU must have felt like holding the shield in their hands. Well, now is the time to make the dream come true through this auction.

As reported, the auction was announced by Hake’s Auctions, who have also told that they are selling a screen used Captain America shield used by Chris Evans in the 2019 Marvel movie, Avengers: Endgame. “This is an absolute must-have for any serious Captain America fan and a rare opportunity to obtain a key, screen-used Marvel Cinematic Universe hero prop,” Hake’s President Alex Winter has said.

“It is one of the most important Marvel film props to ever come to auction, both in terms of its iconic stature and its ironclad provenance,” he continued. Currently, the Captain America shield has had six bids and is worth $45,000. An official description of the object provided by the company reads, “Hake’s Auctions is proud to offer Chris Evans’ screen-used hero prop shield from Avengers: Endgame in Auction #233.”

“Constructed by Marvel Studios Senior Prop Master Russell Bobbitt, the shield is 24″ in diameter, approximately 3″ deep and is constructed of high-density foam, with a spun aluminium exterior and hand-crafted leather arm and hand straps on the interior,” it read.

The description of the shield further read, “Thirty to forty shields were produced for Endgame, but this example was used for close-up shots in Evans’ hand as it shows the most detail and aluminium surface exhibits a mesmerizing metallic sheen. This shield was handled with care on set so it could be utilized in multiple scenes, making this near-pristine pristine condition an even rarer feat.”

The bidding will end on November 3. Along with Captain America‘s shield from Avengers: Endgame, other Marvel-related things that are going up for auction include comic book issues like Fantastic Four #1, Amazing Fantasy #15, X-Men #1, Tales of Suspense #39 (the first appearance of Iron Man), Journey Into Mystery #83 (first appearance of Thor), and Daredevil #1, among others.

