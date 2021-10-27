After kick-starting the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2008 and then bringing up the first Avengers film in 2012, filmmaker duo Anthony and Joe Russo and writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely were always on the job to shape up the Avengers: Endgame till the saga was released in 2019. 7 years they were shaping a film that changed the course of the entire universe and gave the direction for the new entries. But what if all 6 main Avengers would have died in the movie?

Advertisement

Well, that was Marvel President Kevin Feige’s first pitch for the Endgame. The Earth’s Mightiest Heroes assembled for the first time in 2012, followed by Age Of Ultron, Infinity War and finally the Endgame. This means over seven years the team must have thought about multiple endings. Now a new book reveals that the first idea was to kill all the main characters. Barbaric!

Advertisement

To brush up your memory, the main 6 Avengers who stood through everything and made it to the Avengers: Endgame were Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), and Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner). They all even survived Thanos’ snap in Infinity war!

But god bless us that Kevin Feige and team stopped from snapping and eradicating them all. As per the new behind-the-scenes book called “The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe” by Tara Bennett and Paul Terry, the idea was to do that.

The excerpt talking about Avengers: Endgame read, “Kevin’s initial pitch was that it was Toy Story 3 – a ‘they’re all gonna jump into a furnace together’ concept,’ reveals Joe Russo. The brothers’ pushback was that there was no possible way for the story to be able to take the time to celebrate each one of them. And that, for the fans, it was an impossible scenario to walk out of the theatre and process.”

Tell us what you would have felt if all the 6 Avengers died in the Endgame? Let us know in the comment section below.

Must Read: Emilia Clarke & Chiwetel Ejiofor To Star In A Sci-Fi Rom-Com

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube