The first decade of the Marvel Cinematic Universe cannot be defined without mentioning the God Of Thunder aka Thor, Chris Hemsworth. The actor embodied the chiseled character so aptly that no longer do we know any difference between the real and the reel men. He has stayed with the studio for almost a decade and featured in numerous movies over the past years as the celestial character.

Advertisement

The actor started with Thor in 2011 and soon enough became one of the most favourite and strongest MCU characters. Chris soon made his way into the Avengers and the future looked glorious. But wait, that wasn’t the case always in his head. Hemsworth once thought that the Marvel bosses are writing him out of the Cinematic Universe after he was absent and unaware about Chris Evans’ Captain America: Civil War.

Advertisement

Captain America: Civil War was the most surprising of the Marvel movies. It did not have an antagonist but two Avengers fighting each other with the entire team divided into two. But what was more bothering was the absence of two of the strongest Superheroes of the team. Chris Hemsworth’s Thor and Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk.

Chris Hemsworth now reveals he was clueless about Captain America: Civil War being made. “I remember being on the ‘Age of Ultron’ press tour, and everyone was talking about ‘Civil War,'” Hemsworth said in a new behind-the-scenes book called “The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe” by Tara Bennett and Paul Terry.

Chris Hemsworth added: “I was like, ‘What’s ‘Civil War’?’ I asked, ‘Are you doing a side project or something?’ They’re like, ‘Oh no, Captain America, y’know? The next one is ‘Civil War.’ I’m like, ‘Wait … Iron Man’s in that?’ And it’s like, ‘Yeah, but there’s not just Iron Man. There’s Vision. There’s Spider-Man.'”

Chris Hemsworth said the shocking news had him wondering what he was doing there. He added, “What the hell am I doing? They said, ‘You’re doing your own thing,'” the actor said. “I thought, ‘This is it. I’m being written out.'”

Well, he wasn’t. Soon Chris Hemsworth was back on the sets and that was enough validation to leave behind the negative thoughts.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more information.

Must Read: Paris Hilton Is All Set To Walk Down The Aisle Next Month, Here’s All You Need To Know!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube