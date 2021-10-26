There cannot be a single human on Earth who would want to see any other actor than Robert Downey Jr play Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor embodied Tony Stark for the first time in 2008 and the audience gave him the validation that he is indeed the man they are ready to hook hopes for the next 20 something movies. And he even lived up to that expectation with his work in the universe.

He first became Iron Man in Jon Favreau’s 2008 directorial and reprised the superhero for 10 more times in 11 years, finally concluding his journey and the character in Avengers: Endgame. It was indeed a tough moment to see him sacrifice himself to kill Thanos. Now a special heartfelt note that Downey wrote in 2018 after shooting his finale has gone public. He has gratitude and of course some Tony Stark tantrums.

In his note that is published in The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe book, Robert Downey Jr begins by reflecting on his casting as Iron Man. He goes on to talk about the day Jon Favreau felt the movie is going to work. He then began thanking and appreciating all the other actors playing various Superheroes including Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Paul Rudd.

Robert Downey Jr wrote, “And it goes without saying that Jackson’s presence throughout (and portrayal of Fury) have been a connective tissue, our bridge over numerous credibility gaps. Johansson, Cheadle, Renner, Ruffalo, Hemsworth, Evans, Olsen, and I remain close-knit. (Yes, there’s talk of a group tattoo.). We are more than impressed with Pratt, Lilly, Rudd, Cumberbatch, now Boseman, not to mention Larson, whom we all agree will be a fitting and capable advance guard for the second decade of shenanigans. I would loathe not to include Holland (therefore Watts) in the mix, having somehow re-relaunched the most recognizable of all Marvel creations.”

Robert Downey Jr added, “I’ll extend to Reynolds as well (to further prove I’m not distributor-specific regarding fellowship). While I have your car, I’ll reach way back to day one, and express gratitude to Howard (our original Rhode)’), who was integral to my being cast. Almost lastly, every nemesis that Tony has encountered thus far deserves an honorable mention, so kudos to Bridges, Rourke, Kingsley, Pearce, Hiddleston, Spader, and, finally, Brolin.”

Further in his note, he goes on to talk to the fans. Robert Downey Jr writes, “The Who, is YOU .. . If you made it to the “end credits” of this anniversary edition, you’re likely a fan, so there’s your Easter egg, darlings . . . a mirror! Folks who respond to mythological storytelling arc positively the propellant of all things Marvel. It’s always been that way, no supply required without demand. Ever since Comic Con 2007, it’s been apparent that the audience (no offense, THX) was no longer just listening. For ten years, YOU have copiloted the narrative.”

Concluding his note, Robert Downey Jr says, “Finally, I hope these films have evoked a dialogue on equality, justice, freedom, embracing diversity, and combating intolerance with the power of partnership, sacrifice, and love. At this point, Tony might say: “You’re welcome.” I’ll balance that with a boundless eternal: “Thank you.”

We Love You 3000, Iron Man!

