Apart from all the amazing things Marvel studio is known for, the biggest one is the art of keeping secrets. The studio holds big reveals about the universe close to their heart and tucked under a tight wrap. With Eternals, they did plan the same and the surprise was indeed bigger. But wait, the art seemed to have lacked precision and the secret spilled out. We are of course talking about Harry Styles and his MCU debut. Kit Harington now expresses his dismay.

Eternals is a magnum opus coming out of the Marvel mill in their phase 4. The movie brings Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan, Kit Harington, Richard Madden, and Kit Harington to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In that case, the studio had to keep the surprise a massive one. They roped in Harry Styles and placed him in the end credits. But, this was supposed to be seen by the audience on November 5, but the secret spilled out.

Kit Harington, who plays Black Knight in Chloé Zhao’s Eternals now talks about the press and fans giving out spoilers day before the actual release date. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per The Playlist interview, Eternals star Kit Harington said, “I honestly didn’t know it had. I’ve lived in a world where spoilers happen for a long time. I realize they can happen. It’s just disappointing that people do it. Let people go to the cinema and experience it when they pay for their ticket and do it that way, rather than spreading it online where they might not realize they’re coming across stuff.”

Last week when the news of Harry Styles playing Thanos’ brother Eros in the MCU spilled out after Eternals was screened for reviews, Disney Executive Asad Ayaz has requested them to not spoil it. He tweeted, “To our colleagues & friends in the press & fan community who will be watching #Eternals in the days ahead, please help preserve the experience of this incredible film. Please do not post spoilers and reveals that so many have worked so hard to protect.”

Eternals officially releases on November 5, 2021. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

