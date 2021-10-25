Eternals Reviews Out! Critics Blast Saying It's One Of Marvel's 'Dullest Efforts' & A 'Vast Misfire,' Check Out
Eternals Reviews Out! Critics Blast Saying It’s One Of Marvel’s ‘Dullest Efforts’ & A ‘Vast Misfire’ – Deets Inside ( Photo Credit – Poster From Marvel Studio/Eternals )

The cast of Marvel’s Eternals is all busy promoting their upcoming film and MCU fans are desperately waiting to get back to theatres and watch this once in a lifetime kind of an experience. The first reviews of the Angelia Jolie and Salma Hayek starrer are out and to our surprise, it’s a mixed bag this time. Scroll below to read the first reactions of critics!

Eternals happens to be the 26th film by MCU and stars Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Harish Patel, Kit Harington, besides Angelina and Salma.

Directed by Chloé Zhao, the Marvel fans have really high expectations from the Eternals. The initial reviews and ratings are out for Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek starrer and IMDb shows 7.4 whereas Rotten Tomatoes has 71% ratings as of yet.

Steve Rose of The Guardian wrote, “There’s just too much going on: it’s all headed towards yet another “race against time to stop the really bad thing happening” climax. It’s not exactly boring – there’s always something new to behold – but nor it is particularly exciting, and it lacks the breezy wit of Marvel’s best movies.”

The Playlist’s Rodrigo Perez wrote, “A involved vast misfire and one of Marvel’s dullest efforts in years.”

Scott Mendelson in his Forbes review wrote, “More than any previous MCU movie, Eternals feels like ‘just a superhero movie’ and a ‘We’re running out of characters’ movie. Both credit-cookie scenes will require an explainer, and the first one reeks of a kind of desperation I’ve never seen from Hollywood’s biggest franchise. Considering the years of ‘DC Films versus Marvel’ online handwringing, to the point where Hollywood burned itself down chasing Marvel’s triumphs, it’s quite ironic that one of Marvel’s biggest misses is in an attempt to mimic their biggest rival.”

Let’s take a look at some of the Twitter reactions here:

Eternals releases on November 5th, 2021 in India and will be clashing with Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi at the box office.

Are you excited to watch this Marvel flick? Tell us in the comments below.

