The countdown for Eternals has begun already. We in India, are exactly 10 days away from the release of the movie that brings Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan, Kit Harington, Richard Madden, and Kumail Nanjiani in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The movie has a lot to conquer as it is the first time the studio is exploring the lives of these celestials. The biggest question though is their absence in Avengers: Endgame and their thoughts about the Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.

Advertisement

If you are unaware, Eternals takes us 7000 years back in time and tells us the tale of the celestials with unimaginable powers. The movie also delves into the question about them missing from the fight Avengers were having against Thanos. But the question that lurks somewhere in the Marvel Cinematic Universe right now and is quite visible is ‘who is more powerful, the Earth’s Mightiest Heroes or the Celestial Beings?

Advertisement

Well, Game Of Thrones alumni Kit Harington aka Jon Snow aka the Black Knight in Eternals is here to answer the question. He has a funny reply though, so if you are team Avengers, don’t get angry. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per We Got This Covered, when asked who is more powerful, the Eternals or the Avengers, Kit Harington said, “I mean, I gotta stick with my team, of course. Of course the Eternals, right? We have cosmic, unlimited energy superpowers from gods. I think that we may be more powerful than the Avengers. I’d like to see that showdown.”

However, Kit Harington is making his superhero debut with the Marvel movie Eternals. Recently as per the same portal, he has spoken about being offered other superhero projects too. He said, “You know, the comic-book and superhero world has called once before, and I didn’t like the role and the part and the time to do it. So I turned it down. And then this one felt right to me. I liked that the character they were offering was not necessarily an Eternal. He was human. I did like that. I felt that I could do something with that, that he came with all these human faults. So it was the character that drew me to it, as well as it being the MCU, and how exciting,” Kit Harrington said.

“I won’t mention what it was, but yeah, there was one other [superhero movie] that I did turn down a while ago. It was a while ago, as well – just because it didn’t feel like the right thing at the right time. And I think I was right too. My head was very in the Jon Snow world then,” Eternals star concluded.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Friends Actor James Michael Tyler aka Gunther Dies At 59

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube