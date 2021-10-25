One cannot deny the fact that one of the most burning mysteries across the globe is right now is ‘who will become the next James Bond?’. With the release of the latest Bond movie No Time To Die, Daniel Craig has parted ways from the mantle and has left it vacant for the next prodigy to sit on the throne and take it ahead. Over the past couple of months, we have seen multiple names being speculated, but the makers have confirmed they will not be announcing the new Bond before 2022.

The wait for the new Bond while has a deadline, fans cannot even wait for that long. In the recent interview, Craig was put in a spot and asked about an advice to the actor who takes up the mantle he left and the Casino Royale star has the most bold and honest answer to it. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

For the unversed, Daniel Craig entered the James Bond world as the iconic British spy with Casino Royale in 2006. The actor played the character for a decade and half, having a super successful and loved run at the Box Office and with the audience. Now when asked about the advice he wants to give the upcoming Bond star, he simply says don’t be a sh*t.

As per We Got This Covered, Daniel Craig said, “There’s a couple of things I’d say, but I mean, one is don’t be sh*t. I would say you’ve got to grab it and make it your own. I think that’s the way to go forward. I mean, I just committed myself to it as much as I possibly could and tried to sort of elevate it as much as I could. I hope I’ve left it in a good place and I hope the next person can just make it fly. It’s an amazing franchise, I still think there’s a lot of stories to tell.”

Meanwhile, names like Henry Cavill (the strongest contender), Harry Styles, Regé-Jean Page and a few more have been speculated to be in the race to become the next James Bond after Daniel Craig. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more information.

