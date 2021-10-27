Welcome to another episode of “look how adorable and charming Keanu Reeves is that we all must have a piece of him!” The actor has a lot going around him in Hollywood right now. He recently released the trailer of Matrix: Resurrections and took the internet by storm. Another movie that he is in the headlines for is his career-defining character and movie John Wick 4. This is the last time he is embodying the character, and the man has made he makes it special for his stunt team.

John Wick in a nutshell is a man out to take his revenge. He is even avenging dog, so you know he has to be the best human you know. The actor has done 3 of these in the past and now the makers decide to put a full stop with part 4. Keanu has been shooting for the same for a while now and seems like the filming is complete and the team has wrapped up.

A viral Instagram post suggests that Keanu Reeves has given his John Wick 4 stunt team Rolex watches as a parting present and we all definitely need a colleague like the most adorable man on Earth. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per the Instagram post, Keanu Reeves has gifted the John Wick 4 stunt team Rolex Submarine watches. Each watch is worth $10,000, and it is a souvenir that the team will hold closer to their hearts. The watches were shared on Instagram by Bruce Lee Concepcion and Jeremy Marinas. This was reportedly the wrap-up gift from the star.

The watches that were gifted have each team member’s name engraved on their respective watch. The message read, “The John Wick Five, [NAME] Thank You. Keanu. JW4 2021.” The John Wick 4 stunt team is indeed lucky.

Meanwhile, Keanu Reeves has shot for the film in Paris, Berlin and Japan. The movie is the first in the franchise not to be written by Derek Kolstad. Chad Stahelski is new in charge of directing the film from a script penned by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch.

John Wick 4 stars Reeves alongside, Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgard, Laurence Fishburne, Ian McShane, Lance Reddick, and Hiroyuki Sanada. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more information.

