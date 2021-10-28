For the last few months, the news about Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3 going off is floating all over the internet. None of the cast or team members has said anything about the same but now Erica Fernandes has decided to quit the romantic show citing she was disappointed with her character, Sonakshi’s advancement. The actress claimed that she was portrayed weak in the latest season.

Advertisement

The actress took everyone by surprise when she debuted in Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay season 2. The actress was praised for her portrayal of Prerna which was originally played by telly star Shweta Tiwari in 2001.

Advertisement

In a long post Erica Fernandes opened up about the reason behind quitting Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3, she wrote, “To start with I would like to thank everyone who loved Kuch rang right from its conception. The immense love we were showered with was heart touching. Due to various reasons when the show had to go off air the first time, the power n love from the very same Kuch rang family pulled us back once again on screen nearly after a month of it going off-air. Because of the very same Kuch rang family we were more than thrilled to come back once again with so much enthusiasm.”

Erica Fernandes added, “As for Sonakshi a character so dear to you and me, a character that was an inspiration to many, a character who was so strong, smart, balanced … the Sonakshi we once witnessed in seasons 1 & 2, the one we expected to see this season too but unfortunately we had to see the complete opposite of what she was.”

Further, she insisted her admirers to remember her Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi character Sonakshi from the first two seasons and not how she was portrayed in the current season, “I hope you’ll always remember Sonakshi from the first 2 seasons and not how weak and confused she was made to look this season where in, in the first 2 seasons putting aside everything else. She at least had a job and an office to go to and not where she had to sit at home doing just nothing.”

Check out the full note below:

Erica Fernandes’ decision has left her fans disheartened but many are applauding for the wise decision. Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi started back in 2016 and since then it has become a fan favourite for its relatable storyline and amazing characters. Apart from Erica, the show also features Shaheer Sheikh and Supriya Pilgaonkar.

Must Read: Amar Upadhyay Recalls Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Defeating Amitabh Bachchan’s KBC In TRP War: “There Was A Huge Gap…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube