Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest-running comedy shows on Indian television. All these years’ fans love the show for its content and relatable characters. Meanwhile, Munmun Dutta who plays the character of ‘Babita Ji’ in the show finally introduces her partner to the world, but wait there’s a twist and it’ll definitely leave you in splits.

The actress was recently in the news after it was revealed that she was in an alleged relationship with Raj Anadkat, the actor who plays Tapu in the same show. Later both the actors denied the news. However, people still troll them for various reasons.

Meanwhile, Munmun Dutta’s latest Instagram post is going viral, as she shared a video with her partner answering a few couple questions. Before everyone wonders who is this secret lover of our beloved ‘Babita Ji’? Let us break the ice and tell you that it’s none other than, the green ogre, Shrek.

Sharing a cute video with Shrek, Munmun Dutta wrote, “Finally did this trend with my partner.”

Meanwhile, the news of Munmun and Raj Anadkat being in an active relationship despite 9 years age difference took everyone by storm. When the news first broke, people started trolling the duo, but a few days later, the actress addressed the false news and slammed those talking bad about them.

Munmun Dutta took to her social media and wrote, “Women are constantly AGE SHAMED, SL*T SHAMED, MOM SHAMED, at the cost of your humour. Whether YOUR humour drives someone to the edge of a mental breakdown or not, is NEVER your concern. 13 years of entertaining people and it didn’t take 13 minutes for anyone of you to RIP MY DIGNITY APART. So next time someone is clinically depressed or driven to take their own lives, pause and think whether it was YOUR WORDS that drove that person to the edge or not (sic),” she added, concluding: “Today, I am ashamed of calling myself a DAUGHTER OF INDIA.”

Addressing the media, the actress added, “To the media and their zero credibility ‘journos’, who has given u the right to post ‘IMAGINARY’ ‘MADE UP’ articles in people’s name about their private life without their consent? R u liable to the damage that you cause to their lives with your reckless behaviour? You don’t stop at shoving your cameras on the face of a grieving woman who has just lost her love or lost her son, in a funeral, just for your trps. You can stoop to any level to create sensational articles/ headlines at the cost of someone’s dignity, but R U GOING TO TAKE RESPONSIBILITY FOR WRECKING HAVOC IN THEIR LIVES?? If No then, YOU SHOULD BE ASHAMED OF YOURSELF!!”

