Urfi Javed, who became a household name after a short stint in Bigg Boss OTT, is known for her hatke fashion sense. From fashioning an outfit out of garbage bags while on the controversial OTT show to wearing backless and astonishing ensembles while spotted in the city, Urfi never fails to make herself seen and her fashion statements spoken about.

Advertisement

Recently, we caught up with the former BBOTT contestant and asked her what about fashion, her views on it, whether or not other celebs have a fashion sense and more. We also played a segment with her where we asked her to judge different celeb looks out of 10. While some impressed her, others left a sour taste in her mouth.

Advertisement

From her Bigg Boss OTT co-contestant Shamita Shetty to Bollywood beauties like Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Kapoor and Katrina Kaif, here’s what Urfi Javed thinks of each of their fashion choices.

Shamita Shetty – 2

Commenting on Shamita Shetty’s purple ensemble with goldwork, Urfi Javed said, “Two? It was bad, it was so bad. I would personally never wear that, it was too (making ugly faces)… I didn’t like it at all.” Justifying her answer, the former Bigg Boss OTT contestant added, “I don’t know what was happening. Nothing is too much for me – I don’t believe in anything that is too much – but I don’t know what was happening. I didn’t like it, I didn’t like it at all.”

Katrina Kaif – 6

On being shown Katrina Kaif dressed in burnt orange coloured Sabyasachi with a circular floral sequined pattern and a multi-coloured gotta patti on the border with gold-sequinned embellishments, Urfi Javed was impressed. Rating the look 6/10, the actress said, “love the saree, but I didn’t like the blouse. I just wish the blouse was sleeveless or something, it would have been better. I would have wished for a sleeveless blouse with the saree, because I love the saree and I love Katrina Kaif.”

Sonam Kapoor – 8.5

On being shown the image of Sonam Kapoor dressed in an SP and Eiesha Bharti Pasricha created white attire called Maison Estelle, Urfi bestowed loved on the actress and outfit. The former Bigg Boss OTT contestant said, “I love the look. To be very honest, its modest yet it somehow shows feminity. The design, its so feminine, it brings out the feminine curves and yet, it’s modest. I absolutely love this look.”

Rating the look 8.5/10, Urfi Javed added, “I would personally wear it too.”

Jacqueline Fernandez – 7.5

On seeing Jacqueline Fernandez in gold Valentino creation, Urfi immediately said “I love it, I love it. I love Jacqueline. I love whatever she does.” Talking about the ensemble she slayed in, Ms Javed said, “I love the look except the inside shirt. For a photoshoot its amazing. i would rate it 7.5.”

Kriti Sanon – 2.5

Urfi Javed was not impressed with the white-on-white look Kriti Sanon donned to promote Hum Do Humare Do. Conveying her displeasure, she said, “Do I really have to do it?” She continued, “I don’t understand how can you match one shade of white with another shade of white! First I thought she’s wearing a dress and inside she’s wearing some lehenga. I thought this was two different pieces and she mixed it herself, but it was actually one piece. It was horrible. Whites don’t match at all. It was very bad, very bad.”

When asked if she’ll rate the look 0 or in the negative, she replied, “I would never give her a zero, she’s a good actress so 1.” Changing her rating soon, she added, “No, not 1. I feel this was better than Shamita Shetty (so) 2,5.”

Deepika Padukone – 8

Commenting on Deepika Padukone’s recent airport look comprising of brown leather pants, a black bralette and a white shirt knotted in the front, Urfi Javed said, “It’s so comfortable. It’s so chic. I love her shoes. It was a solid 8. I loved it.”

Watch Urfi Javed rating Bollywood celebrities here:

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such news, updates and exclusives.

Must Read: Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra Regrets Breaking Up With Ex-Girlfriend Anusha Dandekar, “Agar Humne Ek Dusre Ko Baith K Samjha Hota To…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube