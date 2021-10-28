Diwali is just around the corner and just like us even our favourite celebs are also making plans for the festival. In a recent conversation, some of television’s most-loved stars shared what their plans are. Read on to know what they said.

Vansh Sayani, who essays the character role of Jigar in COLORS’ ‘Balika Vadhu’ said,”I am really excited for Diwali, just like every other year! The first thing that I do during Diwali is help my parents by cleaning my own room, and during the celebrations, I am always the one who takes everyone’s picture in the family! I am also ensuring clicking pictures of our festivities with my co-actors on the ‘Balika Vadhu’ sets. Everyone is celebrating the festival on sets with special Diwali delicacies exchanging gifts and sweets. I never celebrate this festival by bursting firecrackers because of its harmful impact on the environment. I request my young friends to avoid it as well. May all of you have a wonderful Diwali this year!”

Radhika Muthukar, who plays the role of Simar in COLORS‘ ‘Sasural Simar Ka 2′”I have many amazing Diwali memories from my childhood. Although people avoid doing so now, we celebrated Diwali by bursting firecrackers when I was a kid. I remember how I burned my hand while lighting a fuljhari; while we experienced many such incidents, we used to have loads of fun! This year, I plan to celebrate this festival with my family in our new home in Mumbai and my onset family of ‘Sasural Simar Ka 2’. I wish everyone a very happy Diwali! May this year bring you lots of joy and health!”

Ishita Dutta who plays the role of Kajol in COLORS’ ‘Thoda Sa Baadal, Thoda Sa Paani'”Back in Jamshedpur, we used to have Lakshmi Pooja every year on Diwali. My sister and I used to help our parents make sweets and decorate the house the previous night. On Diwali evening, we used to burst crackers and go for Kali Pooja. This year, Diwali celebrations came in early as we started celebrating it on the ‘Thodasa Baadal Thodasa Paani’ sets by exchanging sweets with one another and bringing Diwali special food on the sets. I’ll celebrate the main Diwali with my family, just like every year. I’m looking forward to spending more time with them, as I have been away because of the shoot! I wish everyone a very happy Diwali and a prosperous new year!”

Surabhi Das, who plays the titular character in COLORS’ ‘Nima Denzongpa’ mentioned,”We used to celebrate Diwali with complete splendour in my childhood. While I never like bursting firecrackers, I love celebrating this festival with my family and friends. This year, I’ll decorate my home and plan to make rangolis for the first time as I live by myself. I also intend to celebrate this occasion on the sets of Nima Denzongpa with my team! I hope this year brings love and light in everyone’s life; wishing you all a happy Diwali!”

Karan V. Grover who plays the role of Angad Maan in COLORS’ ‘Udaariyaan’ said, “I have a major sweet tooth, and I always get my hands on every sweet I can find, but only after doubling my workout sessions! Well, I was making plans with my friends and family of playing cards this Diwali. But there is a sudden change in plans as I am now in Chandigarh shooting for ‘Udaariyaan’. I am very excited because this is the first time I am getting back to working after the lockdown and tht too away on Diwali, and beautiful Chandigarh is just the much needed cherry on top . We have already entered the festive vibe as the whole cast and crew, along with shooting the Diwali segment on camera, is also enjoying the festivities equally off camera. I haven’t burst firecrackers for over a decade now, and I urge everyone to avoid doing that as well. I wish everyone lots of love and happiness this Diwali!”

Anita Raaj who plays the character role of Kulwant Kaur Dhillon in COLORS’ ‘Choti Sarrdaarni’ mentioned, “Diwali is a festival that is very close to my heart! As a child, I used to be so excited for Diwali that I had trouble sleeping the night before. We would burst many crackers during my childhood before I understood how it’s harmful to our environment. Diwali is a festival of joy, light and happiness. Everyone looks forward to celebrating this occasion with their family and friends, as it has an amazing vibe. I plan to spend time with my loved ones this Diwali, go to my son’s office for a pooja, and celebrate this festival just like every year. I wish all my viewers a very happy Diwali! Please be safe, wear a mask and have lots of fun! Best wishes to all of you from my end!”

