The Kapil Sharma Show recently returned to the Television with a new season. Fans and viewers are now glued to the TV with bated breath to see the next episodes. The show has been the undisputed king of comedy shows and enjoys tremendous popularity. However, now Rohit Shetty hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11 is giving tough competition to the show.

The stunt-based reality show has been making headlines because of its daredevil stunts and the winning spirit of each contestant. Needless to say every weekend the show has consistently levelled up the adrenaline rush for the contestants and audiences alike.

Now, Rohit Shetty led Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11 beats The Kapil Sharma Show in terms of TRP number-war. KKK11 becomes the most popular reality show on Indian television. The filmmaker has now opened up about grabbing the numero-uno place in the TRP charts.

The ace filmmaker and the host said, “KKK11 is very special to me, and we tried to amp up the thrill factor with every episode. We have some of the best contestants who have ensured to entertain the viewers with their winning spirit. It makes me really happy to know our hard work is paying off and the audiences are loving this season.”

Chief Content Officer of Hindi Mass Entertainment, Viacom18, Maneesh Sharma said, “The response that we have received for ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ Season 11 has been overwhelming. This year, the team along with Rohit Shetty and contestants, have worked tirelessly to up the ante and keep audiences on the edge of their seats and the ratings are a testament to it. With more non-stop entertainment and jaw-dropping stunts in store, we hope that the viewers continue to support us and become a part of our success story.”

From Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, The Kapil Sharma Show which is your favourite one? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

