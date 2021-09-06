Advertisement

Akshay Kumar was spotted at the Mumbai airport today early in the morning. The Bell Bottom actor is currently shooting for his next titled ‘Cinderella’ in the UK and has flown to Mumbai to see his mother, Aruna Bhatia who’s admitted to the ICU in a critical condition. Scroll below to know more about health below.

Akshay is very close to his mother and share pictures, videos with her time & again on social media.

Advertisement

A source close to Hindustan Times spoke about Akshay Kumar’s mother’s health and said, “The actor’s mom has been unwell for a few days and is in the ICU at Mumbai’s Hiranandani Hospital. Akshay is extremely attached to his mother and could not stay away from her while she’s not well, so he decided to fly back to India in a sudden decision.”

Akshay Kumar was shooting for Cinderella in the UK for the past few weeks. The source further said, “Even as he has flown back to be with mom, he has told his producers to carry on shooting with scenes that do not require his presence. All other work commitments of his also continue. He has always believed that work must go on, despite any personal challenges.”

Meanwhile, Sudha Kongara Prasad in an interview revealed that Akshay’s name is being considered for the Hindi remake of Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru.

Writer Sudha, whose directorial work also includes the amazing boxer film ‘Sala Khadoos’ with R Madhavan, told SpotBoyE that, “It is all discussion stage only. Only the producers are on board officially. I need to start writing the Hindi version,” thus making it clear that Akshay Kumar’s name attached is just a rumour.

We wish a speedy recovery to Akshay Kumar’s mother.

For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Brahmastra: Karan Johar Denies Rumours Around Filing Insurance Claim For Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt & Amitabh Bachchan Starrer

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube