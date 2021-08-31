Advertisement

Varun Sood rose to fame with his stint in Roadies. He went onto be a part of Splitsvilla and garnered a lot of eyeballs. Currently being witnessed on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, a troll called the actor ‘dumb’ on Twitter. Read on for what exactly happened and how he responded to it all.

Fans know that Varun is really competitive and is an athlete. That’s what even his Twitter bio mentions. Last weekend’s KKK 11 episode witnessed the star perform weakly. Owing to this, he was also sent to the elimination stunt alongside Rahul Vaidya and Anushka Sen.

Advertisement

Reacting to his performance in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, a troll tweeted to Varun Sood, “Dumb @VSood12 apne bio mai se athlete hata do.. athlete vale ek bhi kam nahi kiye hai. ‘Badi badi baate vada pav khate’ (Dumb Varun, you should remove athlete from your bio, you have done nothing that an athlete does. Tall claims but nothing to back it up) #VarunSood #oversmart #overconfident #KKK11.”

Varun Sood reacted to the tweet by sharing a picture of himself holding a trophy from an Olympics event. The picture was originally shared back in March with the caption, “This is why we play!!! Won the @corpolympics_events!!! It’s always amazing to get back to the game I love the most! Got hit on the nose, bled but still got the trophy! Good win, team!!!”

Check out Varun’s response below:

Many took to the comment section and hailed the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant.

A fan told Varun Sood, “Varun don’t give importance to haters. Even if you show them all your achievements, they’ll still keep on hating cuz they are jealous of you. Rest we all know that you are very hardworking and strong.”

“Yee nalle logo ko prove karna baand kaaro vaai U r a Celeb plz dont give too much attention to one who dsnt dsrv Its A reqst #DivyaAgarwal,” another wrote.

Eventually, it was Anushka Sen who got evicted from Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

Must Read: The Kapil Sharma Show Fame Rochelle Rao On Planning A Baby With Hubby Keith Sequeira: “Not In A Mood To Take A Break Right Now”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube