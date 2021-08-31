Advertisement

Armaan Kohli is currently in NCB custody after cocaine was recovered from his Juhu house. The arrest took place on Sunday morning after interrogation and raid by the officials. Amidst it all, Sofia Hayat has opened up about how the actor apologized to her recently for physically assaulting her during Bigg Boss. Read on for all the details.

It was back during Bigg Boss 7 that Armaan and Sofia were a part of the controversial reality show. Things took an ugly turn when the Prem Ratan Dhan Payo actor hit his co-contestant. Hayat filed a police complaint after which Kohli was arrested by the Mumbai Police.

Now, Sofia Hayat has opened up about how Armaan Kohli reached out to her with an apology. She told TOI, “Recently, Armaan reached out to me through a mutual friend to ask for my forgiveness. I was quite shocked. But later I considered his request and made peace with him. He promised to become a better person and had changed, and was sorry for what happened during Bigg Boss. I trusted him and gave him a second chance. But, I also told him that he is setting an example for youngsters and that he must encourage them to do good and not be violent towards women. I told him he could really do this if we reconciled in public, sending the message out to people, thereby becoming exemplary.”

Reacting to the news of his arrest in the drug case, Sofia Hayat added, “Hearing the news about drugs in his house, now I wonder if his apology was for real. But, I think he meant it at the time, though yet again his behaviour currently is showing his lack of respect for his position. Actually, he shows a lack of respect for himself.”

Meanwhile, Armaan Kohli will remain under NCB custody until the 1st of September.

