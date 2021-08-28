Advertisement

Bigg Boss OTT is on & though the format is a bit different this time, the fans are sticking to the show for all the usual bells & whistles it comes with. The controversies started from day 1 and there’s something or the other happening every day following the show’s traditional format of ‘fight to fame’.

A veteran of the show, Vindu Dara Singh, who was seen in Bigg Boss 3 has spoken about this year’s contestants and how some are trying to copy Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz. He also feels Sid has been the only one throughout all seasons whom he sees as a competition. He believes only Sid from all the contestants on the show to date had the ability to beat him.

In an interview with ETimes, Vindu Dara Singh said, “I feel this time the (Bigg Boss OTT) contestants are tough and they have done their homework. Some are from other reality shows and they know the game well. It is very competitive. But they all seem to be thinking a lot and reacting accordingly. Even if they have done reality shows earlier, there’s no other reality show like Bigg Boss. While they are trying to overpower the show, BB knows how to deal with them.”

On Bigg Boss OTT‘s Prateek Sehajpal & Zeeshan Khan following the Sidharth Shukla – Asim Riaz route, he added “Right from the start, Pratik was unnecessarily arguing which shows that he’s not his real self and is trying to be in the show in a certain way. They can try to be Sidharth and Asim, but they are the real ones and no one can copy them.”

“Throughout these seasons, I would feel there was no one who could defeat me in the show until Sidharth Shukla came in season 13. Sidharth Shukla is something else and I feel if somebody could defeat me it would be him,” added Bigg Boss veteran Vindu Dara Singh on his competition.

What do you guys think of Bigg Boss OTT? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

