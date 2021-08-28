Advertisement

The Kapil Sharma Show is back with a bang and fans are loving it. While this season’s first guests were Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar, the country’s men and women’s hockey teams are all set to grace the show today evening. What to know what’s in store? Well, the promos are here!

In the promos shared by the channel on social media, we see the players give the host fitting replies to his fun-filled questions, Krushna Abhishek and Bharti Singh having some fun and lots more. Check out the promos below.

While pointing out the number of Punjabi’s gracing The Kapil Sharma Show from both hockey teams, the host asked them, “Aap apni marzi se aaye hai ki Sidhuji ne bheja hai?” This hilarious question left all in splits. Kapil then got all to burst out in laughter when he asked them if they have any other dreams that now, after interacting with the country’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, they are meeting him. Giving him a fitting reply, a member of the men’s hockey team asked him. “Yeh batao, aapne kabi socha ki hum Olympic medalist yaha pe ayenge”

As per the snippets of The Kapil Sharma Show, the host even question the women hockey team’s players if they feel like wearing makeup while playing the game as millions are watching them. He then adds that one of the reasons they don’t do so may be because the coach may wonder who is on the team once the makeup fades away because of the heat and sweat.

While interacting with Lalit from the men’s hockey team, Kapil Sharma asked him about himself. Answering the host, the Olympic medalist said, “Pehli baat toh ladkiya bhav hi nahi deti, ab jabse medal aaya hai tab se social media pe messages aane lage hai. Aur padai ki baat kare toh hum bhi utna hi gaye hai college jitna aap gaye hai.”

The promo also Krushna Abhishek’s Sapna revealing why hockey is her first love – has a connection to her chava Mukesh, and Bharti Singh asking which of the guys are single as she wants to marry a sportsperson. Check out The Kapil Sharma Show promos here:

